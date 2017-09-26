The Zvuk9 is nine X/Y MIDI controllers in one

A new MIDI controller that promises much in the way of expressive control and going by the name of Zvuk9 has landed on Indiegogo.

The instrument features nine velocity-sensitive pads, each one with aftertouch. There are also seven preset scales and 10 user-defined scales at your disposal. Chords can be stored through the user scales function, with a maximum seven assignable to each pad.

Each of the nine pads is MIDI assignable to control changes; you can have either the same CCs for each pad, or unique CCs per pad.

Zvuk9 has begun crowdfunding on Indiegogo and has just under one month to reach its goal of $189,000.

The full price of the unit is $1,065, but backers can get hold of a unit for as little $678 with the early bird perk. However, there are only a few left at that price. Once that perk has flown, the price rises to $838.

If you think the Zvuk9 is for you, then head on over to the Indiegogo page . All prices are subject to 15% tax for European buyers and shipping will be added at the checkout. More information on the product can be found on the Zvuk9 website .

Zvuk9 features