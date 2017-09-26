The Zvuk9 is nine X/Y MIDI controllers in one

A new MIDI controller that promises much in the way of expressive control and going by the name of Zvuk9 has landed on Indiegogo.
The instrument features nine velocity-sensitive pads, each one with aftertouch. There are also seven preset scales and 10 user-defined scales at your disposal. Chords can be stored through the user scales function, with a maximum seven assignable to each pad.
Each of the nine pads is MIDI assignable to control changes; you can have either the same CCs for each pad, or unique CCs per pad.
Zvuk9 has begun crowdfunding on Indiegogo and has just under one month to reach its goal of $189,000.
The full price of the unit is $1,065, but backers can get hold of a unit for as little $678 with the early bird perk. However, there are only a few left at that price. Once that perk has flown, the price rises to $838.
If you think the Zvuk9 is for you, then head on over to the . All prices are subject to 15% tax for European buyers and shipping will be added at the checkout. More information on the product can be found on the .
Zvuk9 features
- 9 pressure and position sensitive pads
- Velocity sensitive (3 levels of sensitivity and 3 velocity response curves)
- X and Y MIDI assignable to CC. CCs can be the same for all pads or unique per pad
- X or Y can be set to send pitch bend instead of CC
- Aftertouch (channel or polyphonic)
- 15 programs for storing settings (scale, tonic, split status, X & Y controls, on/off status for notes, aftertouch, and X and Y)
- 7 predefined scales available: natural minor, harmonic minor, melodic minor, major, harmonic major, pentatonic minor, and pentatonic major
- 10 user scales available so you can set which pad will play which note or notes
- Chords can be assigned through user scales, a maximum of 7 notes can be assigned to a pad
- Tonic can be set with Notes buttons
- Notes buttons are illuminated, showing which notes are currently available and which note is currently playing
- By default, tonic goes on Pad1; by using Notes up/down function, all notes can be movedEncoder controls for X & Y: CC, min, max, curve
- Total of 13 response curves available for X and Y
- 4 on/off buttons: notes, X, Y, and aftertouch
- In Split mode, all controls for X and Y, state of 4 on/off buttons, and MIDI channel are unique per pad
- Transport controls: play, stop, and record can be set to MCC, CC, or MCC+CC
- Note off type choice (off channel, on channel/0 velocity)
- All settings saved during reboot
- MIDI over USB and MIDI through 3.5mm mini jack out (cable mini jack to MIDI DIN included)