The Workshop: drilling and riveting a cymbal

Installing rivets in your cymbals is the ultimate long-term solution for those who like a bit of sizzle in their sound. This month, we show you how, in five easy steps, starting with measuring…

This job doesn’t require much in the way of tools but it’s worth getting your hands on a centre punch. Mark out where you’d like to place each rivet. The most common configurations are to cluster them together or spread them evenly around the cymbal. Here we have decided to place three rivets, 2" in from the edge with a 1" gap between each one. Don’t go too close to the edge or this could cause cracking.

