The Vai, Bonamassa, Di Meola and Abasi-backed guitar virtuoso Matteo Mancuso dazzles again on new song Silk Road

Matteo Mancuso has another sonic story to tell with his latest solo single: Silk Road. Another showcase for not only his technical prowess and phrasing, but also compositional gifts that have seen him lauded by guitar icons including Steve Vai and Al Di Meloa.

"An absolute talent; his improvisational ability is light years ahead," said the latter of the young Sicilian." It would take two or three lifetimes. It was like when Jacko (Pastorius) came on the scene…how did he get so good and so fast?"

You can read more about his story so far in our Matteo Mancuso interview. Silk Road is the third single to be taken from his album The Journey, after Samba Party and Drop D.

Matteo has also confirmed his debut solo UK headline show will take place on Wednesday 27 September at the O2 Academy Islington in London. “This will be my first time playing in UK,” he says. “I’m really excited for this show and I’m sure we will have a lot of fun! Hope to see you there.”

Tickets are available now here.