Al Di Meola's 10 tips for guitarists

He’s the king of fusion guitar and few players wield a Les Paul with such precision. We join Al Di Meola to find out why rhythm is the soul of style...

Back in the 1970s, Al Di Meola was the pace-setter for what was possible on the electric guitar in terms of outrageously proficient chops and heavy calibre electric tone.

Since then, the New Jersey native has found other musical pathways to explore in his quest for guitar enlightenment. The most notable of these has been his move into acoustic guitar, but it should hardly have surprised anyone, as rhythmic invention has always been the engine of his style.

The release of Al’s latest album, Elysium, sees his playing come full circle, with a blend of lyrical acoustic and incisive electric parts - and he’s even picked up that old black Les Paul Custom again. We joined him to get his take on what really matters on guitar.