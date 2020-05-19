The Two Notes Torpedo Captor X load box and cab sim is now shipping

When we first checked out Torpedo's Captor X back at NAMM in January, we knew they had something that was potentially very special; the features, potential usability for players and price had us excited. Now it's ready to hit the market.

Every guitarist knows the problem of their amp being too loud; how can you capture a valve amp's best qualities if your home, studio or stage environment means you can never play loud enough? With the Captor X you can – and more besides.

Control your amp's volume with the Captor X's attenuator or plug into your amp with headphones without losing its detailed qualities.

This new addition to the Torpedo Captor series brings useful features including a Stereo Expander with Stereo Reverb and Twin Tracker Enhancer, Voicing, Space, Noise Gate and XLR DI outputs with three routing options for musicians; Stereo, Dual Mono and Dry / Wet.

At £469 / $549 and based on the spec, we think players would be mad not to consider it as a serious rival to the attenuating and cab modelling features of the £1,000+ Universal Audio Ox.

We're looking forward to getting hands-on with it to find out more. For now, here's the full feature set of the Torpedo Captor X:

Compact Reactive Load Box (8 Ohm, 100 watt RMS)



Tube Amp Attenuator: Home (-38 dB), Club (-20 dB), Stadium (0 db)



Torpedo IR-based technology creating Dual-miked Virtual Cabinets and Dual IR Loader



Loaded with 32 Virtual Cabinets, 128 preset locations and 512 memory slots for custom IR files



Instantly select your favourite preset direct on the hardware



Choose from 8 microphones per cabinet and 8 room simulations



Torpedo Remote via USB and MIDI (Windows and macOS) or wirelessly on your hone/tablet (Android and iOS)



Silent playing with Immersive Headphone Experience



Stereo Reverb including SPACE control on hardware



EQ: Semi-parametric in Torpedo Remote, VOICING hardware control



Twin Tracker virtual guitarist



Enhancer with Body, Brilliance and Thickness controls



Noise gate with learn function



XLR DI Outputs (3 routing options: Stereo, Dual Mono, Dry / Wet):

• Dual Mono: Send dedicated signals to FOH and monitors with different EQ

• Dry / Wet: Send Cab Sim to audio interface from one output and dry on the other

Powered by supplied PSU

For more info head over to the Two Notes site at two-notes.com