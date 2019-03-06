The SynTesla synth is a Steampunk’d Waldorf Streichfett powered by Tesla tubes

YouTuber Pj Tardiveau, has taken Waldorf’s string synth module, the Streichfett, and given it a thorough good Steampunking.
Not only that, the DIY-er has also deployed Tesla vacuum tubes in the signal chain. Unfortunately there are no specs for the project, or any images of how this particular hardware synth was made.
It doesn’t matter though, as this is one of the nicer-looking DIY projects we’ve seen in a good while and definitely worthy of a spot in our roundup of Steampunk synth mods.