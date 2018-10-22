The Soundbrenner Core might just be the ultimate watch for musicians

You might remember Soundbrenner - the San Francisco company was responsible for the Pulse vibrating metronome, and has now updated the format with the Core, which might just be the ultimate watch for musicians.

The Core combines four essential tools: like its predecessor, it’s a vibrating metronome, but also serves as a magnetic headstock tuner, decibel meter and, naturally, a good-looking watch.

That vibrating metronome features vibrations seven times stronger than smartwatches, and can be synced with up to 10 devices worn by other musicians - it also integrates with Soundbrenner’s own metronome app to create and share setlists.

Cunningly, the Core can twist off from its base and magnetically attach to stringed instruments, utilising a built-in piezo contact microphone to detect pitch.

That decibel meter, meanwhile, warns you when you’re exposed to potentially harmful levels, while the watch is capable of receiving push and call notifications from your iOS or Android smartphone, too. Nifty!

Two models are available: one made of polycarbonate and aluminium, and another from stainless steel - both are IP66-rated, making them water- and dust-resistant.

The Soundbrenner Core is available now from Kickstarter for the early-bird price of $159.