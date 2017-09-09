The Roland D-50 synth is back as the Boutique D-05

Roland has announced a new addition to its Boutique range, the D-05. This emulates the classic Roland D-50, the digital synth that was released in 1987 and, with its famous LA synthesis engine, was a dominant force in music production in the years that followed.

The D-05 has the same form factor as the other Boutique synths, and is powered by Roland’s new Digital Circuit Behaviour (DCB) technology. This uses the same PCM attack and loop samples as were featured on the D-50, and promises to emulate “every tonal nuance” of the original instrument. The D-05 also apes the D-50’s inteface, including the joystick.

Feautre additions include a 64-step polyphonic step sequencer and a built-in arpeggiator.

You can find out more on the Roland website. The D-05 is expected to be released soon priced at $349.