The Novatron compressor sounds like hardware but could only exist in software, says Kush Audio

Kush Audio is boasting that its new Novatron varitone tube compressor takes sonic properties from so many pieces of classic hardware that it could only exist in software.

There’s certianly some logic in this argument, though Kush does also say that Novatron can give you the kind of solidity that is typically the preserve of hardware units. You get separate in/out transformer saturation, two optional tone circuits and a ‘monstrous’ compressor with supposedly groundbreaking attack and release characteristics.

You can run Novatron on PC and Mac and it’s available in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more and download a demo on the Kush Audio website; the full version costs $149.