The new Z4000 NS from Tiptop Audio is not your average envelope generator

Tiptop Audio has announced a new voltage-controlled, analogue envelope generator module, called the Z4000 NS.

Based on your classic ADSR envelope, the Z4000 features a built-in CV processor and is capable of scaling, inverting, and deviation of the envelope shape.

It can generate quite snappy envelope shapes, which are perfect for crafting percussive tones and as the video shows, you can give some real punch to bass and the Z4000 is also capable of sidechaining signals.