The new US-made Oltre Series from Fano Guitars offers dozens of custom finish options

Fano Guitars has unveiled the all-new Oltre Series, a hugely customisable range of electric guitars that replaces the company's Standard Series.

This being Fano, there are options galore. You want different pickups? No problem, choose from Fralin, Lollar and TV Jones. As with the Alt de Facto Series, players have an eye-popping array of over 40 different finish options.

You can have your guitar heavy relic'd, pristine, or somewhere in between. There will be a variety of pickguard and knob colours to choose from.

The series also welcomes two new offset models to the lineup – the PX6 and MG6 – both of which are presently offered on Fano's Chinese-built Omni Series. The PX6 is sure to attract the attentions of Non-Reverse Firebird fans, while the MG6 has a Mustang vibe, right down to the chrome control plate.

The Fano Oltre Series models come with a padded gig-bag or hard case and will be built to order in the USA.

Prices range from $2,149 and vary depending on spec.

See Fano Guitars for more details.