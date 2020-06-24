The most versatile PRS SE guitar yet? This Hollowbody II is packing a piezo system

If you need a wide variety of tones on tap, PRS might have the SE for you here. A semi-hollow electric guitar with humbuckers and a piezo designed with LR Baggs? Yes please!

The PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo brings a much requested feature to the SE line; a piezo pickup at the bridge.

Bands like Opeth prove just how convincing piezo acoustic tone can be on a PRS guitar in a live situation and offer huge potential for any guitarists that play covers frequently and need tonal diversity.

The humbucker pickups here are 5815s while each saddle in the bridge has it own adjustable piezo element fitted.

The humbuckers have master volume and tone controls with a seperate volume for the piezo to dial it in as you need.

There are two separate outputs on the guitars; a mixed magnetic and piezo pickup output. Unlike the Core PRS version though, the second output is magnetic pickups only and not piezo only.

The piezo requires a battery so the bypass on the second output sidesteps this if you're running out of power.

Many piezo / electric users like to split the signal of the acoustic sounds to a seperate PA or monitor speaker and you can do this by using both outputs simultaneously. The mix output can double as a piezo-only output.

Two finishes are available: Black Gold Burst and Peacock Blue Burst. We're seeing street prices around £1,249 / $1,549.

