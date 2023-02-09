The most metal guitar of 2023? Architects guitarist Josh Middleton's new custom ESP has thrown down the studded gauntlet

We think there's a nod to his guitar hero Chuck Schuldiner here

Josh Middleton
(Image credit: Sylosis)

Sylosis and Architects guitarist Josh Middleton has long been one of our favourite metal guitarists, and it looks like ESP agree because its custom shop has just delivered him a very special custom model.

Check it out in the video below. It looks unique for ESP – and came from Middleton's own design blueprint sketch back in 2020. It looks like there's another ESP Custom Shop guitar coming too… 

"1 of 2 @espguitars custom shops," Middleton posted on his Instagram on 9 February. "This one is something I drew out back in 2020 and have been salivating to get my hands on it and see it come to life. HUGE thank you to @tonyrauser !!!! So grateful"

Tony Rauser also designed 2022's whole LTD line for the company and we're loving what we're presuming is a nod to the late Chuck Schuldiner's mainstay BC Rich Stealth with the contrast between the upper and lower horn sizes. We know Josh is a huge fan of Chuck's work with Death from his 10 albums that changed my life interview with us.

