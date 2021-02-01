The Luka State's Conrad Ellis: Why I love my… 1977 Fender Telecaster

With a blueprint that's now 70 years old, it's easy to take the Telecaster for granted. But in many ways it is the perfect electric guitar; the perfect tool for the job. Which is why so many different players have relied on their Tele on and off the stage. Conrad Ellis from Chester's rising indie four-piece The Luka State is another Tele believer – and he explains why in the video above.

His Tele is all over The Luka State's newly-released debut Fall In Fall Out, full of the kind of anthemic urgency that's crying out for the return of gigs.

Until then, you can check the record out on streaming platforms and below or better still, support the band directly at thelukastate.com.