The Kee Bass is a free VST/AU bass synth plugin that emulates a ‘60s keyboard curio

The Rheem Kee Bass was a monophonic string bass keyboard that was released back in the ‘60s, and now Martinic has turned it into a free VST/AU plugin.

Impressively, this generates its sounds via physical modelling rather than samples. The developers based the instrument on the original electronic schema and a real Kee Bass, then added a few more features - extended range, a filter and modulation - to bring it up to modern spec.