The Kee Bass is a free VST/AU bass synth plugin that emulates a ‘60s keyboard curio

The Rheem Kee Bass was a monophonic string bass keyboard that was released back in the ‘60s, and now Martinic has turned it into a free VST/AU plugin.
Impressively, this generates its sounds via physical modelling rather than samples. The developers based the instrument on the original electronic schema and a real Kee Bass, then added a few more features - extended range, a filter and modulation - to bring it up to modern spec.
The audio demos indicate that the Kee Bass can sound surprisingly versatile, so go and grab your download and free licence now on the Martinic website.