The Jimi Hendrix Experience return to the Royal Albert Hall for a special one-off concert movie

(Image credit: Experience Hendrix L.L.C. / The Last Experience Inc )

The Jimi Hendrix Experience's performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on 24 February 1969 is one of the most electrifying sets in rock's history but until now there has been no comprehensive video document of the show.

It was thought lost. Clips would surface from time to time, and we had audio on various releases. But 50 years on, producer Jerry Goldstein's concert footage has been restored, colour-corrected and edited into a feature film presentation that is to be screened in its entirety on 21 October at the Royal Albert Hall.

Goldstein had installed a multi-camera setup, and enjoyed unprecedented access to the band, so to see this presented in the venue in which it was shot is sure to be a special occasion for Hendrix fanatics. It has already been a good week, what with the Band of Gypsys' New Year's shows at the Fillmore East, New York, being collected in a deluxe box set, Songs For Groovy Children, and this is as close as we'll get to seeing Hendrix onstage.

The footage was recovered and restored by Goldstein and Glenn Stone of The Last Experience, with Janie Hendrix and John McDermott from Experience Hendrix. Eddie Kramer, Hendrix’s longtime recording engineer, mixed the audio.

