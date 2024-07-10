"The impact and influence of music artists like The Beatles, Oasis and others from the north of England have had on the music industry in decades past is redoubtable" – so why are young northern musicians less supported than the rest of the UK?

The north of England has long proved a hotbed for varied musical talent including [takes deep breath] The Beatles, Oasis, The Stone Roses, The Smiths, Joy Division, Mark Knopfler, Paul Rodgers, The Sisters Of Mercy, Paradise Lost, Chris Rea, David Coverdale, Sam Fender, Everything But The Girl, Corrine Bailey Rae, Sting, Bring Me The Horizon, Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard to name a few. But a new report suggests there's now a problem – the next generation of potential musicians are being failed by a lack of investment.

A new report by Youth Music’s SONG (Sound Of The Next Generation) has found young people in the north of England are the least likely to feel supported in playing music, compared to the rest of the country.

It also found young people in the North East – a region home to success stories including Sting, Mark Knopfler and now Sam Fender – are 18% less likely to play a musical instrument than those in London.

The survey found that 52% of young people polled in the north of view themselves as 'musical' – a whole 10% less than those polled in the south of england. And only 2% of young people polled in the north have even had the chance to perform at a local music venue. The question is now with a new Labour government in the UK, what can be done to address the situation and make sure young people are supported to learn music and perform.

“The impact and influence of music artists like The Beatles, Oasis and others from the North of England have had on the music industry in decades past is undoubtable, so it is concerning to see the lack of young people feeling supported and nurtured musically from the region,” said Youth Music CEO Matt Griffiths.

“Let’s be clear, this is not due to a lack of musical and creative talent in the North. There is already great work happening in the region, delivered by our Youth Music funded partners, including the recently formed Northern Music Network and a growing, connected music scene in Yorkshire," added Griffiths. "However, these grassroots organisations are having to focus on short-term survival, restricting their ability to plan for the longer term. The new government must pledge to invest in this vital infrastructure and workforce, providing safe, creative environments for young people across the country.

“So-called ‘levelling up’ has so far been a strapline, not a reality. Now has to be the time for the new government, working collaboratively with music education and the music industry to step up, ‘Root for Grassroots’ and invest to ensure a more diverse, inclusive and creative music ecosystem across the UK.”

With the live music industry worth millions to the UK economy every year, investment in the next generation of performers is vital to continue and grow success. Music is much more than a hobby or distraction and needs to be treated as a contributor to British culture – both historically and going forward. With a new government there's now an opportunity for investment.

The live events industry has already welcomed Labour's election victory as a force for positive change following new the party's manifesto to champion creative industries.

“We have grounds for real optimism with a Labour government, partly because of what they’ve said but also partly because of who said it," said Jon Collins CEO of LIVE, which represents 15 associations across the live music industry. "It hasn’t just been DCMS, it’s been Jonathan Reynolds at business, it’s been Rachel Reeves at Treasury, it’s been Keir Starmer who launched the Labour’s creatives manifesto – there are so many things in there that we like.”

The manifesto spelled out Labour's commitment to make culture in general more accessible to young people, and to create 'good jobs' across the creative sectors, as well as its intention to regulate AI companies that may threaten or even contribute to these employment prospects.

Download the full SONG report at youthmusic.org.uk