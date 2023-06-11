AC/DC's Brian Johnson joins Sam Fender onstage in Newcastle for Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long

Sam Fender has already got the seal of approval for Newcastle legends Sting and Mark Knopfler. Even Bruce Springsteen watched his set from the side of the stage when he supported The Boss in Ferrara, Italy in May. But surely none of those top playing Back In Back onstage with Brian Johnson in the heart of Newcastle.

There were big expectations from North Shields songwriter Fender's two-night headliner at the St James's Park Stadium of his beloved Newcastle United, and he paid tribute to Springsteen on night with a cover of the Boss's I'm On Fire – in case we didn't know the kind of form the young songwriter is in as his career continues to go stratospheric. But when Johnson – who Fender calls his Geordie hero and Uncle Brian – joined him for covers of Back In Black and You Shook Me All Night Long for the second night on Saturday 11 June, things went up several notches.

In a rare move, Jazzmaster fan Fender played a Gibson Les Paul for the two performances in front of a europhic sea of black and white (Newcastle United's colours) and took on the some of the verse vocal duties with Johnson. There was no shortage of guitar firepower with four guitarists onstage either.