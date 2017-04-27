The historic gear that transformed drumming forever

In just over 100 years the drum kit has evolved from the individual components of the marching band and theatre pit orchestra to the sleek and gleaming products of today’s international drum industry.

Here we count down 10 game-changing steps in that evolution, starting with Ludwig and Ludwig’s 1909 pedal.

Before the sit-down drum kit as we know it could really get going a few things needed to happen. Like Ulysses Grant Leedy needed to construct the first snare drum stand, which he did around 1898.

The biggie though was placing the bass drum on the floor and walloping it with the foot. That required a pedal, and many unwieldy contraptions preceded the Ludwig pedal seen here.

Brothers William and Theobald Ludwig marketed their first pedal in 1909, thereby launching their illustrious company in Chicago.

You may shake your head in disbelief there at the back, but the truth is the Ludwigs’ pedal took off because it was clamped to the bottom hoop (not slung from the top), it was pocket-sized and collapsible for easy transport. Plus crucially it had a spring return mechanism which enabled the beater to respond swiftly to the drummer’s nippy ragtime beat.

Everyone wanted one and the Jazz Age was off and running. Although flimsy by modern standards, the fundamentals of the Ludwig design have stood the test of time. With its elevated shaft and cam-action beater rod, adjusted for feel by a side mounted expansion spring, it has much in common with today’s bulkier pedals.