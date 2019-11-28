The Gibson Dark Knight Les Paul emerges from the shadows for Black Friday

Holy humbuckers, Batman! Gibson has announced a limited edition Black Friday guitar deal , which they're calling the Les Paul Dark Knight.
Debuting at Guitar Center, the Dark Knight features a stunning translucent Smoke-Black satin finish on a figured quilted maple top.
The mahogany body has modern-style weight relief and pickups are Gibson ’57 Classic and Classic Plus humbuckers. There's split-coil and phase options on both pickups for tonal versatility.
The Dark Knight also features a Nashville-style tune-o-matic bridge and locking Grover tuners.
It's a stunning contemporary singlecut but calling it a Black Friday bargain is a bit of a stretch. It’s available now for $2,999 at Guitar Center.
Gibson Les Paul Dark Knight: $2,999 at Guitar Center
