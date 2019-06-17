The EMU-style SP 2400 drum sampler is coming on nicely, and can be pre-ordered right now

E-MU’s SP-1200 was, by any reckoning, a gamechanging drum sampler, so hopes are high for Isla Instruments’ SP 2400, its “spiritual successor”.

Previewed earlier this year, this is now available for pre-order for $949, though you won’t actually get your machine until December 2019 or January 2020.

If that sounds a long way off, you can at least get some kind of SP fix right now, as Isla has just dropped another preview video that shows a little more of what the 2400 is all about. The machine offers both both lo-fi 12-bit/26kHz and ‘HD’ 24-bit/48kHz modes, so you can go for old-school authenticity or pristine performance, depending on your preference.

There’s plenty of I/O, too, and the SP 2400 comes in what’s described as a “rock-solid” metal enclosure.

Find out more on the Isla Instruments website.