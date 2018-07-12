The Boss Katana-Air is now available to buy

Boss has announced that the Katana-Air , the world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier, is now available.

Featuring new low-latency wireless guitar technology and a custom wireless transmitter that plugs into any electric guitar, the Katana-Air gives you the freedom to rock out around the house without any cable worries. Dial in tones and effects from the Tone Studio app and you can also stream audio via Bluetooth from an iOS, or Android device.

Users of the Katana V2 amps will find familiar sound-shaping features on the Katana-Air, which features five channels ranging from to sparkling clean tones right up to Boss’s custom high-gain Brown sound. Memory storage for up to six amp and effects setups is also onboard and you can choose from over 50 integrated effects.

The 30w amp and wireless transmitter can be charged via a docking port and Boss promises a full charge will provide up to 12 hours of continuous playing time. To further conserve energy, it operates in stand-by mode and instantly wakes when it senses motion.