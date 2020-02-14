The Bond guitar chord is back in Billie Eilish's No Time To Die theme - learn it

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's theme for the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die has been released today and it proves the 18 year old and her brother can deliver on the immense pressure of cinema's biggest franchises. But right at the end it also gives a nod to the spy series' history – the classic Bond guitar chord.

The chord's name is Maj9… EmMaj9 and was originally the work of English guitarist Vic Flick who was the lead guitarist on the 1962 soundtrack of first Bond film Dr. No. Flick continued to contribute to Bond themes until the late eighties.

The best news is his famous closing chord is an easy one and you can learn it below.

(Image credit: Future)

Although this EmMaj9 chord is jarring and dissonant for use anywhere else, it's also probably the most famous chord in the world in terms of recognition. Enjoy!