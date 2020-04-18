The biggest names in synthwave unite for charity livestream event

Some of the biggest synthwave artists in the world will join together to raise emoney for COVID-19 Relief today (April 18) at 10am PST / 6pm GMT.

The One Beating Heart livestream has been organised by genre faves The Midnight and they've brought onboard a lineup of synthwave's finest to join them including FM-84, Timecop1983, Ollie Wride, Violet Days, Savior Adore, Essenger, Gilligan Moss and Primo The Alien.

(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari / Getty)

The show will be a mix of pre-recorded performances and live interviews hosted by Vehlinggo and will livestream over on The Midnight's YouTube channel.

The Midnight – Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Jamison Tyler Lyle and LA based Danish-born producer / songwriter Tim Daniel McEwan – have chosen Plus1's COVID-19 relief fund to be recipients of donations made by viewers "to make sure that the needs of those in our music community and the needs of the most vulnerable are met during this devastating time."

You can donate at plus1.org/covidrelief or text PLUS1BH to 50155.