The best electric guitar strings 2019: top guitar strings for all playing styles and budgets

You can’t beat that feeling when you have just wound a fresh set of the best electric guitar strings onto your guitar, tuned up and hit an open chord to hear those notes ring out clear and true.

Sometimes the fresh tone and feel of new strings can get you out of a rut. Strings are such a crucial component to your sound, and so it's only when they feel and sound right to you, you can get the best out of your guitar sound.

Here we have scoured the market for the very best sets of electric guitar strings, with options from Ernie Ball, Elixir, GHS and more that cater for all budgets and playing styles.

Electric guitar strings would make ideal stocking fillers for the guitarist in your life this Christmas. These are our expert picks and our price comparison software has uncovered the best prices you'll find on the web today.

What are the best electric guitar strings?

The much-loved Slinky feel has been given a high-tech update with the Paradigm range, courtesy of Ernie Ball’s patented RPS (Reinforced Plain String) technology increasing the strength of the strings by up to 37 per cent. EB were so confident in this that they shot a video of John Petrucci trying to break them – and he couldn’t! That’s not to say they’ll never break, but rest assured they’re tough as old boots, the nanocoating feels natural with that Slinky tone that appeals to players of all styles.

New York-based string titans D’Addario plump for a high-carbon steel core with their NYXL, around which they judiciously wrap some nickel and promise another super-tough string that won’t go breaking on you when you go for a hero bend. They won’t go dull for ages either. As far as uncoated electric guitar strings go, these are impossible to beat, and the second-brightest model D’Addario makes. While a few day’s heavy playing might mellow-out some of that high-end, which a lot of players like, D’Addario promise an enhanced response in the 2-5khz range courtesy of these newly-engineered strings’ magnetic response with your pickups.

How to buy the best electric guitar strings for you

How do I find a good set?

Luckily guitar strings are not expensive - your pick will be a cheaper part of your rig - so experimenting with as many different sets as you can is sound advice. You ears and fingers do the rest, informing you of which strings are doing the business for you.

There are other considerations, though, such as durability and tuning stability. No string is fully break-proof, but you should be looking for those with a high tensile strength.

Coated or uncoated? A word on materials…

Coated strings, such as those of Elixir’s, promise to extend the life of your string, repelling the gunk and sweat that builds up quickly when playing. While some players prefer the natural feel of an uncoated string, not to mention the lower price, string coatings have evolved to feel evermore natural. The only difference you might notice is that they stay brighter longer.

That said, the resurgence in popularity of pure nickel strings suggests that players still value that vintage experience, and in terms of warm tone and smooth playability, they are hard to beat. Perhaps the most common spec for the electric guitar string is nickel-wound steel, which offers a little of the warmth of nickel but with a brighter top end. If this doesn’t sound quite your speed, there is, naturally, a 24-carat gold option from Optima.

The golden gauge

String gauges are measured in 1/1000th of an inch and by gauge we mean the thickness or diameter of the string. Heavy gauge strings (typically those with a high E gauge of .011 and higher, though some might say .011 is still medium) can feel thick enough to tow a trailer, but they were just the thing for Stevie Ray Vaughan, who appreciated their fat, well pronounced bottom end and authoritative tone.

Lighter gauge strings will sound brighter and will be easier to bend; if you are playing lead guitar, a set of .009 or .010 strings will be a more comfortable feel. Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top has a signature set that has a high E of .007, which is really pushing it. It works for him, but then every player is different, and you will only find out what is right for you after trying a variety of gauges and materials. And there is no better time than now to start experimenting.

The best electric guitar strings you can buy today

1. Ernie Ball Paradigm

Ultra-strong, long-lasting reinforced strings

Price: £16.99/$14.99 | Material: Coated and treated nickel-wound steel

Tough enough for Floyd Rose whammy abuse and heavy picking

Naturally harmonic tone

90-day no breakage/rust guarantee

Regular Slinky series still awesome at third of the price

String sage Ernie Ball reckons it’s made some of the world’s strongest strings with the Paradigm set, which promises longer string life while retaining the company’s iconic Slinky tone and feel. As a result, they top this list of the best electric guitar strings.

Ultra-high strength steel can be found in the wound and plain strings, plus there is some reinforcement at the ball end, enabling them to lock in tune fast and hold up to aggressive styles without popping. Indeed, Ernie Ball claims that their patented RPS (reinforced plain string) technology increases tensile strength by up to 37 per cent, with up to 70 per cent more fatigue strength

There’s also plasma-enhanced wrap wire for increased corrosion resistance, too, and Ernie Ball promises that its Everlast nanocoating won’t flake nor mess with the string’s natural response.

2. D’Addario NYXL

Tough to break and with increased presence

Price: £12.50/$12.99 | Material: Nickel-wound, high-carbon steel core

Bright, harmonically responsive tone

Smooth feel, excellent for bending

Super-tough

Coated strings might last longer

Claimed to be among the strongest electric guitar strings ever made, D’Addario’s technology offers a high-carbon steel core to resist breakage and refined frequency response to enhance presence and crunch. D'Addario reckons they will "bend farther, sing louder, and stay in tune better than any string you’ve played before” and that’s just what you need.

These nickel-wrapped steel strings are the second brightest electric guitar strings D’Addario manufacture and come in a wide variety of gauges.

3. Elixir Optiweb coated electric strings

The best coated strings, with a natural feel

Price: £14.99/$12.99 | Material: Nickel-plated steel

You’d swear they were uncoated

But then they don’t corrode

Great high-end response

Quite pricey

As a company at the forefront of the longer-life coated strings market when it was developed in the '90s, Elixir has continued to refine the technology.

Optiweb is the company’s latest coating, helping to protect these nickel-plated steel strings from corrosion while offering the same tone as uncoated strings. Elixir coat the whole of the string, too. Belt and braces.

4. GHS Boomers

Arguably the best value electric guitar strings on the market

Price: £8.95/$5.49 | Material: Nickel-plated steel

Good value

Nice natural feel

Dave Gilmour is fan

You are cutting down on single-use plastic

Readily available discounted online, and like many of the more popular string sets as multipacks, the GHS Boomers represent great value. Boomers are uncoated, roundwound nick-plated steel strings with a round core, and offer a smooth ride for all kinds of styles.

Those holding a note and bending it won’t be disappointed. They come shipped in an air-tight fresh pack with each string individually wrapped in GHS’s NitroPack.

5. Dunlop Heavy Core

Strings designed for drop-tuning and baritone guitars

Price: £6.99/$4.99 | Material: Nickel-plated steel

Excellent frequency response

You play downtuned metal

Decent price

Ernie Ball’s Skinny Top Heavy Bottom set is more your speed

A number of brands now have sets catering for drop tunings and extended range guitars, but Dunlop says these Heavy Core nickel-wrapped steel strings have the core-to-wrap ratio to rule them all, one that maintains a comfortable and consistent tension in lower tunings.

That means you can really attack those strings without any of the flab that you might get from tuning down on a regular set. There’s even a seven-string option.

6. Fender Original Bullet electric guitar strings

Vintage pure nickel tone that’s made for your Strat

Price: from £7.99/$9.99 | Material: Nickel

Fender patented bullet-shaped string ends

Vintage tone and feel

Low finger squeak

You play high-gain styles

Available in .009, .010 and .011 gauges, these pure nickel strings will partner nicely with your Strat or Tele. They take their name from the bullet-shaped string ends that sit snugly between the bridge block and creates what Fender calls a “sonic coupling”. It enhances stability and sustain, but it could well be a time machine, for the pure nickel experience here – with nickel wrapped around a nickel core – makes for a truly rich, warm tone, perfect for blues, country, and jazz.

Guitar strings are going two ways right now: one is looking forward to using cobalt, coating strings, new tech, the other is looking at offering players an authentic vintage experience. This is the latter.

7. SIT Power Wound electric guitar strings

The string of choice for Rammstein and Lamb Of God

Launch price: from $4.99 | Spec: 8% nickel-plated steel cover wrap over a hexagonal-shaped core

American made strings

The choice of major players

Durable

Range of gauges available

SIT is an all-American string company that prides itself on the fact that its strings Stay In Tune. That's all down to their carefully considered construction.

A combination of an 8% nickel-plated steel cover wrap over a hexagonal-shaped core - all sourced in the USA, no less - produces a bright treble response with long string life.

That's made Power Wounds the strings of choice for power players such as The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Lamb Of God's Willie Adler and Rammstein's Richard Kruspe.

8. Gibson Les Paul Brite Wires

And now for some pure nickel tone made for your Gibson!

Price: £7.99/$9.99 | Material: Nickel

You’ve got a Gibson that needs strings

Another great vintage option

Tuning stability, low noise

You want a brighter tone

Gibson’s “bench-tested and builder-approved” nickel strings should on the shortlist for any player looking for that warm nickel tone and smooth feel.

There’s not that much daylight between these and the Fender Bullets, though these have a more conventional wrap and ball-end construction, and as per Les Paul’s preference these have silk-wrapped ends to cut down on ambient noise, making these ideal for recording situations. And, of course, when it comes to restringing your Les Paul.

9. Optima Gold Brian May Signature

A little 24 carat bling for rock’s most regal riffer

Price: £16.99/$22.99 | Material: : 24 carat gold roundwound

You're precious about metal tone

Corrosion resistant

Easy to bend, ready to rock

Expensive to replace

These long-life strings from German company Optima are the only 24 carat gold strings in the world (don’t fear, they’re priced in the upper-medium end of the spectrum). This roundwound set is used by May exclusively, with a custom light gauge running from .009, .011, .016, .024, 032, 042.

Expect to get a lot of joy from bends, and a great feel. Tone-wise you are looking at a bright, harmonically dynamic voice. Is it too much to string your electric with gold strings? Hell no! And you don’t have to be rock royalty.

10. Rotosound Rotos

Classic British strings with an extra high E

Price: £5.95/$4.99 | Material: Nickel-on-steel

Good value

Comfortable feel and bright tone

Extra high E string to cover inevitable breakages

Not much

The British string stalwart has been making strings since 1959 and now colour-codes according to gauge as Roto Reds, Pinks, Yellows and Purples.

The extra first string is a useful addition to these nickel-on-steel sets, especially to players who are prone to snapping that high E – which, when you think about it, is most of us.

11. Ernie Ball Slinky

A time-honoured favourite that comes in a variety of options

Price: £5.99/$5.49 | Material: Nickel-wound steel

Always good value

That Slinky feel and tone

You want coated strings

…coated is five bucks extra!

There is a good reason for Ernie Ball’s Slinky series of electric guitar strings’ ubiquitous presence in gig bags and cases the world over. Firstly, they sound great. They really pop with a bright clarity, and nice solid midrange. Secondly, they feel great – great to bend, not overly noisy.

That they come in all kinds of custom gauge options and are cheap as chips just seals the deal. You’ve got Skinny Top Heavy Bottoms, Hybrid Slinky, 7 and 8-string options. Something for everyone!

12. D’Addario Balanced Tension XL strings

A mathematically precise set with comparable feel from string to string

Price: £6.99/$4.89 | Material: Round wound with nickelplated steel

Environmentally-friendly packaging

US-made

Range of gauges available

Not much

Traditional sets can sometimes feature vastly different tensions between strings, causing players to compensate with altered techniques. New York string icon D’Addario set out to even the playing field with its Balanced Tension XL sets, which boast mathematically equalised resistance for a similar feel from string to string.

That means even effort when bending, strumming, plucking and slapping, and even improved dynamic control.

13. Ernie Ball Cobalt Slinky

The string of choice for higher-output playing

Price: £13.95 | Material: Tin plated high carbon steel core

Enhanced output

Boosted clarity

Packaging prolongs string life

Fairly pricey

The company’s latest step in the Super Slinky catalogue is the first cobalt string – a material said to provide a stronger magnetic relationship with pickups for higher output, clarity and harmonic response.

14. Jim Dunlop Rev Willy’s Electric Strings

The super-light gauge played by the ZZ Top legend

Price: $5.99/£6.99 | Material: nickel plated

Super light

Designed in conjunction with the ZZ Top man

Too light for some

Extra light indeed! But these come with great provenance; they’re designed in collaboration with Rev Billy F Gibbons himself.

Few players will have experimented with a gauge this light, and intonation alternation may be required, but you’ll be surprised at the doors they’ll open in the world of bending and subtle vibrato.

15. DR Neon Multi-Color

The standout multi-coloured electric guitar string

Price: £11.10/$9.99

Available in multiple colours

They glow under UV light!

Bright tone to match the colour

Focused on novelty ahead of sound

If you really want your guitar strings to stand out as well as your playing does, then these colourful options from DR are a novel eye-catcher. For even more fun, stick them under a UV light and they’ll glow, too!

They might also serve a practical purpose for beginners, too, as new guitarists can quickly identify specific strings based on their colour.