The 9 best jazz drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best jazz drummers of 2017. First up we have Ralph Peterson...

2017 highlight: The Ralph Peterson Trio played some simply stunning concerts in 2017, performing material from the 2016 Triangular III album that captured sharp, taught and urgent playing from Peterson.

The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer