The 80s Arcade Sounds plugin will take you back to the era of classic coin-ops

The retro video game plugins just keep on coming. SampleScience is the latest company to put a coin in the slot, releasing 80s Arcade Sounds.

This emulates not only the Yamaha soundchip that was used by the likes of Sega, Capcom and Konami, but also the resonance of the arcade cabinet itself, as well as the instability of the analogue circuitry.

Appropriate stereo effects are also onboard, and the plugin even factors in the position you’d stand in in front of the cabinet when producing its sound.

You get 123 multisampled sounds, as well as 88 arcade effects. This all adds up to a 3GB library, and the plugin is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.