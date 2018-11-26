The 8 best studio session drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best studio session drummers of 2018. First up we have Aaron Sterling...

2018 highlight: Sterling is one of those session guys you may not be too familiar with, but you've definitely heard his drumming on the radio. This year alone, he's played drums on new music by Josh Groban, John Mayer, Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne and Gavin James – and every last track sounds sublime. If you want to see more of Aaron's drumming we highly recommend you follow his Instagram for some great lessons in sound and simplicity.