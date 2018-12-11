The 15 best bass music and DnB producers/DJs in the world right now

The words “let the bass kick” will have resonated with the artists included in the following list. Like a call to arms, the lower frequencies in the musical spectrum stir a creative force in these producers and DJs, compelling them to create music to test the most adept of sound systems.

Whether it’s drum and bass, dubstep or bassline, this year has seen the release of a fair few stonkers, but which one has floated your boat the most? Your votes have been counted and the numbers are in. Roll on the best bass music and DnB DJs and producers 2018 has to offer.

Taking up places 15 down to 11 are:



15. Dirtyphonics

14. My Nu Leng

13. Joyryde

12. Camo & Krooked

11. Friction

Kicking off the top 10 we have TDQ (Royal T, Flava D, DJ Q)...

2018 highlight: UK garage, bassline and grime trio TDQ have thumped their way through 2018 with a string of floor-filling shows across the globe, including Ibiza and Tokyo.

Though regularly releasing material individually, TDQ has yet to release any music as a trio, although it is hoped that they will soon.