The 10 best rock drummers in the world right now, as decided by you

The Best Rock Drummer category is a broad church, covering everything from indie to classic and heavy rock. There's tough competition too, with some of the biggest names in the game making an appearance this year.

You voted in your thousands to select from relative newcomers and seasoned legends, here's who won-out to snag a place in your Top 10 favourite rock drummers of 2021.

1. Daniel Wagner, Greta Van Fleet

Your votes this year go to show that classic rock grooves and power drumming still go a long way. Latest album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate is full of exactly that, plus some delicious organic drum sounds to boot, placing Greta Van Fleet’s Daniel Wagner at the top of the Rock pile for 2021.

2. Drew Michael, Sam Fender

Sam Fender’s anthemic tunes require appropriate drumming, and Drew Michael complements it perfectly, displaying discipline and respect for the songs. Check out latest album, Seventeen Going Under for the proof, and some huge, fat drum sounds to go with it!

3. Todd Sucherman, Styx



Styx’s Crash Of The Crown is a masterclass in rock drumming from one of the finest players in the game. Todd Sucherman’s interesting parts dance their way through the slightly progressive songs giving nods to icons of the genre as he goes. There’s penty of great drumming moments, but check out A Monster and Common Ground a couple of particularly tasty solos from Todd.

4. Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters, NHC



It’s been a busy year for Taylor Hawkins, kicking off with Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight, followed by the Foos disco alter-ego release, the Dee Gees and most recently, NHC - his new supergroup with Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney. Throughout, Taylor has proved why he's a modern icon of rock drumming with his classic influences shining through for some of the most interesting drumming in the genre.

5. Nic Collins, Genesis



When Phil Collins needs a replacement drummer, who better to turn to that his son, Nic? While Phil may not be able to drum anymore, Nic has kept the Genesis engine running for The Last Domino tour, and he’s done it with finesse.

6. Mat Nicholls, Bring Me The Horizon

The stadium textures and hybrid layers might be a long way from Mat’s early extreme metal playing, but in the rock category, he’s proving that in 2021 there’s more to being a great rock drummer than blistering notes and heavy hitting.

7. Travis Barker Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne

We suspect Dave Grohl and Travis Barker are in competition to see who can sleep the least. In the last 12 months Travis has put in performances with Machine Gun Kelly, Young Thug, Jxdn (Jaden Hossler) and most recently, signed Avril Lavigne to his DTA record label. Rock? Punk? Hip-hop? He’s all of the above and more.

8. Frank Ferrer, Guns N' Roses



If it’s still sinking in that Slash and Duff are back in GN’R, then this year’s Hard Skool EP is the concrete evidence. Frank Ferrer delivers on the band’s first new release with the (mostly) reunited line-up. Here’s hoping for some more new music soon!

9. Roger Taylor Queen/solo

While undergoing some pandemic-enforced downtime from Queen, Roger Taylor put together his 2021 solo album and tour, The Outsider. This collection of solo compositions delivers Roger’s trademark rock drumming style in spades, before Queen get back out on the road next year.

10. Jon Beavis, Idles

Idles have taken the world by storm, and new album CRAWLER follows quickly after 2020’s Ultra Mono. There’s garage, new wave, punk and even a Spector-style ballad! All propelled by Jon Beavis’ energetic and aggro drumming.