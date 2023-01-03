As easy as ABC: create MIDI data from your typing with the Textquencer app

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

If pad controllers, keyboards and piano rolls aren’t quite doing it for you, how about an app that enables you to create MIDI parts simply by typing text? That’s the MO of Textquencer, a new AUv3 plugin for iOS.

Textquencer works by mapping each letter in the alphabet to a note in the scale you’re working in. So in C major, for example, A is C, B is D, C is E and so on. You can also map custom characters to specific notes - if you use any characters that aren’t mapped they’ll default to being rests.

You also have the option to randomise the velocity and gate length of each step.

We doubt that Textquencer will become your go-to method of generating MIDI data, but if you’re looking for a novel way to experiment, it’s an interesting option. 

Alternatively, you could use it to create a cover version or two - we’re thinking Prince’s Alphabet St or ABC by The Jackson 5. 

It’s worth reiterating that this is a MIDI-only app, though, so you’ll need to use it with a suitable AUv3 host or a compatible sound source. 

Textquencer is available now priced at $4.99/£4.49 on the Apple App Store (opens in new tab). It runs on iPhone, iPad and M1 Macs. 

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

