Tedeschi Trucks Band release live Tell The Truth video from Layla Revisited album

Tedeschi Trucks Band have revealed the song Tell The Truth from their forthcoming Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN') release. The recorded show from 2019 features Phish's Trey Anastasio as well as guest Doyle Bramhall II in 14-piece band playing a complete performance of the legendary Derek And The Dominos – Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs with Eric Clapton and Duane Allman on guitar duties.

Guitarist and vocalist Susan Tadeschi was born on 9 November 1970, the same day the album was revealed and Derek Trucks' parents would play the album as bedtime music to the future guitar prodigy. Nephew of drummer Butch Trucks, Derek would later go on to join The Allman Brothers Band alongside his uncle.

Layla Revisited (Live At Lockn) will be released on 16 July in CD , digital and vinyl formats.