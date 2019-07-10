Rig tour: Derek Trucks

“It was like brother to brother, the Duane/Dickey [artist proof] guitar. I think this is number four.

“Duane Allman’s daughter, Galadrielle, gave this to me when they copied Duane’s SG. They relic’d the heck out of it. It’s an extremely light SG. All of them are. The lightness is pretty great.

“I’ve noticed more and more, if you’re going between two guitars, even before you play them, like if you just pick up four or five Les Pauls, usually the light one is gonna sound the best. So if we are ever looking for a guitar, that’s one of the things we check out.

Duane Allman’s daughter gave me this one so that’s pretty great, pretty special. It’s been our main guitar since I got it

“These are all artificial routing holes but I’m sure we’ve added to it in the last decade. We’ve been messing with the pickups quite a bit. And maybe the volume pots were changed too. We had a pair of PAFs in there for a while, and a friend of ours, Thomas [‘Toneshaper’] Neilson, in Norway wound these pickups and they’re kind of based on a guitar I played - ‘Spot’, this ’59 Les Paul [once owned by Joe Bonamassa]. And they are unwaxed, unpotted pickups.

“We’ve just been messing with this for maybe three shows on these pickups but I like the way they speak. They are almost microphonic, on purpose. We are still experimenting with it, so we might try a slightly different version but they are great; they speak really coolly. Thomas is great. He’s a music lover, and he’s a slide player. He’s a character.

“These are Gibson’s version of Grover tuners. I don’t use my [TC Electronics] tuner too much. I’m constantly tuning on the fly, constantly tweaking it. I bend strings pretty hard, picking with my hands. You bash your hands apart but... I rarely use a pick. There’s a song or two where I’ll maybe pick it up but I would go a good three or four nights without one.

“You’re always stretching things, but it holds the tuning pretty good. I’m in open E. With open E the tension is pretty stiff and I’m playing hard. We are adjusting the neck weekly. There’s a lot of different climates, a lot of different bus rides. It holds it pretty well but you’ve got to maintain it, that’s for sure. They’re certainly more finicky than a Strat. You have to be delicate with the tuning.

“Gibson’s been good to us. I’ve got a signature model that I’ve played on and off, and for a long time that was the backup I’d use. I use it in the studio. But there is something about this guitar that I can’t put down yet. It feels better that this is a gift. I’m with that. And that guitar has a little history to it.

“This week, the original Duane SG is up for auction. It’s pretty wild. I asked around. I have one really nice Gold Top that’s one serial number away from Duane’s Gold Top, and it’s a ’57. I looked into it. ‘What if I sell that, my car, and another few things? How close will that get me?’ It’s fine. I got kids, man. I’ve got college to think about! [Laughs] I just hope whoever gets it, plays it.”