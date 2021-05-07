Tedeschi Trucks Band to release Layla Revisited (Live at LOCK'N) featuring Trey Anastasio

Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced the release of a live album documenting the band's 2019 at the LOCKN' Festival in Arrington, Virginia, where the band performed Derek & The Dominos‘ Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, with Phish's Trey Anastasio joining them on guitar.

Layla Revisited (Live at LOCK'N) will be released on 16 July through Fantasy Records, with the track-listing as per the concert – finishing with Layla, with Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi later returning to the studio to perform Thorn Tree In The Garden unaccompanied.

There has always been a whiff of kismet with regards to Tedeschi Trucks Band and Derek & the Dominos. Layla... was released on the day Susan Tedeschi was born, 9 November 1970, while Trucks takes his name from the title. The impact of Duane Allman and Eric Clapton's playing on the record is immeasurable but writ large in popular culture. For many guitar players, that lit the fuse.

Trucks was no different. The only difference was, he went on to play in the Allman Brothers band for 15 years, touring with Clapton. Perhaps it was inevitable that Tedeschi Trucks Band would release this performance, with Phish's Anastasio playing Clapton to Trucks' Allman, and vice versa.

One of the greatest guitar players of his generation, a genius with a slide, Trucks cites Duane Allman as the guitarist who changed his life. When speaking to MusicRadar in 2019, Trucks said Allman was the one who started his obsession with guitar.

“Duane was the first, the first time I heard music where it felt really important," he said. It felt like there was something behind the curtain and you couldn’t quite figure out what it was. He played with fire, kinda reckless at times, and with a lot of maturity. There was something about his playing that was different to anything I had ever heard.

“Duane was the one who lit the path. I think he wrote the book on the things that I started doing, and, for me, he was probably the biggest part of the foundation of what I do.“

Tedeschi Trucks Band will embark on their Fireside LIVE US tour on 11 June in Jacksonville, Florida. See Tedeschi Trucks Band to pre-order Layla Revisited and for full tour dates.