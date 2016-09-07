More

Zoom wants to bring Hollywood sound to the masses with the F4 field recorder

By ()

Low-cost 8-channel recording

Zoom has announced the release of a new addition to the multitrack field recording market, the F4.

Aimed at delivering high-quality recording at a lower price point, the F4 joins the larger and more expensive F8.

The F4 is a 6-input, 8-track recorder with integrated mixer that can also double-up as a 6-in/4-out USB audio interface.

Located on the side of the unit are four XLR/TRS combo inputs, but two additional mic inputs can be added, courtesy of the optional EXH-6 XLR/TRS Combo Input Capsule, giving you a total of six discrete inputs.

The Zoom F4 will be available from October 2016 for $649.99. For more information go to the Zoom website.

Zoom F4 main features

  • 6-input/8-track multitrack field recorder with integrated mixer
  • 6 discrete inputs, including with 4 locking Neutrik XLR/TRS combo connectors,a stereo 3.5mm input, and Zoom mic capsule input
  • Input 5/6 can be used as a camera return for monitoring only
  • Compact and lightweight metal chassis, weighing just 2 pounds (without batteries)
  • High-quality mic preamps with up to 75 dB gain, less than -127 dBu EIN, and+4 dB line inputs
  • Support for up to 24-bit/192 kHz recording as well as 96 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 48 kHz, and44.1 kHz, plus 47.952 kHz/48.048 kHz for HD video compatibility; 16-/24-bit resolution
  • Accurate time code (0.2 ppm) I/O on standard BNC connectors; drop frame/non-dropformats with Jam Sync
  • Three different power supply options: 8x AA batteries, external DC battery packwith 4-pin HIROSE connector, and Zoom AD-19 12V AC Adapter withDHC-1 DC-HIROSE cable (included)

  • Dedicated gain control knob, 6-segment LED level meter, and PFL/Solo switch foreach channel
  • Phantom power (+48V/+24V) on every preamp
  • High pass filter, phase invert, and Mid-Side decoder
  • Advanced onboard limiters for input and output
  • Input delay of up to 30 msec per channel / output delay of up to10 frames per output
  • Compatible with all Zoom mic capsules; optional ECM extender cableenables remote positioning
  • Dedicated headphone output (100 mW) with front panel volume control
  • Dual XLR balanced Main Outs plus 1/8" stereo mini-jack Sub Out
  • Front panel OPTION button gives quick access to important shortcuts
  • 1.9" white, backlit monochrome LCD
  • Dual SD/SDHC/SDXC card slots, up to 512 GB each
  • Support for extensive metadata (BWF and iXML); input time, date,project, scene number, etc.
  • Built-in tripod mount; camera mount adapter also included
  • Use as a 6-in/4-out USB audio interface (@ 96 kHz)