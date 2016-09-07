Zoom wants to bring Hollywood sound to the masses with the F4 field recorder

Zoom has announced the release of a new addition to the multitrack field recording market, the F4.
Aimed at delivering high-quality recording at a lower price point, the F4 joins the larger and more expensive F8.
The F4 is a 6-input, 8-track recorder with integrated mixer that can also double-up as a 6-in/4-out USB audio interface.
Located on the side of the unit are four XLR/TRS combo inputs, but two additional mic inputs can be added, courtesy of the optional EXH-6 XLR/TRS Combo Input Capsule, giving you a total of six discrete inputs.
The Zoom F4 will be available from October 2016 for $649.99. For more information go to the Zoom website.
Zoom F4 main features
- 6-input/8-track multitrack field recorder with integrated mixer
- 6 discrete inputs, including with 4 locking Neutrik XLR/TRS combo connectors,a stereo 3.5mm input, and Zoom mic capsule input
- Input 5/6 can be used as a camera return for monitoring only
- Compact and lightweight metal chassis, weighing just 2 pounds (without batteries)
- High-quality mic preamps with up to 75 dB gain, less than -127 dBu EIN, and+4 dB line inputs
- Support for up to 24-bit/192 kHz recording as well as 96 kHz, 88.2 kHz, 48 kHz, and44.1 kHz, plus 47.952 kHz/48.048 kHz for HD video compatibility; 16-/24-bit resolution
- Accurate time code (0.2 ppm) I/O on standard BNC connectors; drop frame/non-dropformats with Jam Sync
- Three different power supply options: 8x AA batteries, external DC battery packwith 4-pin HIROSE connector, and Zoom AD-19 12V AC Adapter withDHC-1 DC-HIROSE cable (included)
- Dedicated gain control knob, 6-segment LED level meter, and PFL/Solo switch foreach channel
- Phantom power (+48V/+24V) on every preamp
- High pass filter, phase invert, and Mid-Side decoder
- Advanced onboard limiters for input and output
- Input delay of up to 30 msec per channel / output delay of up to10 frames per output
- Compatible with all Zoom mic capsules; optional ECM extender cableenables remote positioning
- Dedicated headphone output (100 mW) with front panel volume control
- Dual XLR balanced Main Outs plus 1/8" stereo mini-jack Sub Out
- Front panel OPTION button gives quick access to important shortcuts
- 1.9" white, backlit monochrome LCD
- Dual SD/SDHC/SDXC card slots, up to 512 GB each
- Support for extensive metadata (BWF and iXML); input time, date,project, scene number, etc.
- Built-in tripod mount; camera mount adapter also included
- Use as a 6-in/4-out USB audio interface (@ 96 kHz)