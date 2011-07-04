Z3TA+ 2: see and hear it in action

We told you last week that Cakewalk is preparing to unleash its Z3TA+ 2 synth, and you now have the chance to get a taste of what it can do.

A new video features footage and sound of the synth being used, and reveals that it offers new waveshaping and filter types, enhanced effects control, a graphical arpeggiator and drag 'n' drop effects routing. Cakewalk has also revealed that there will be 'hundreds' of new sounds and backwards compatibility with the original Z3TA+.

Pricing and formats have still to be confirmed - Z3TA+ 2 should be available this month.