Z3 Audiolabs releases Repeat-X multi-effect/stutter VST plugin

Repeat-X is a new multi-effect/stutter plugin from Z3 Audiolabs that's designed for manipulating audio in realtime. It comes with nine effect algorithms, each of which has its own host-syncable step sequencer and a modulation/gate section.

All parameters can be assigned to your controller using MIDI learn, and each effect can be positioned in the signal chain using a wiring system known as Signalflow. Repeat-X has been designed with live performance in mind, but can also be employed in your studio projects.

Find out more below - Repeat X is available now in PC/VST format and costs €39.90. A demo is available, too.

Find out more at the Z3 Audiolabs website.

Z3 Audiolabs Repeat-X information

Features

Easily connect with your MIDI controller: Every FX parameter offers you a MIDI learn function - just right-click on the parameter you want to set on your MIDI controller and move the controller of your choice - done!

Signalflow: Repeat-X provides an ultra-flexible wiring system - just drag the FX to the preferred position in the signal chain and choose between five different wirings - you have 3600 possibilities!

Step sequencers and gates: For each FX you can enable very flexible step sequencers and gates - each with a separate speed control and always synchronized to your host program

FX Sequencer: Draw your own FX sequences

Effects