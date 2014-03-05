Z3 Audiolabs releases Repeat-X multi-effect/stutter VST plugin

Repeat-X is a new multi-effect/stutter plugin from Z3 Audiolabs that's designed for manipulating audio in realtime. It comes with nine effect algorithms, each of which has its own host-syncable step sequencer and a modulation/gate section.
All parameters can be assigned to your controller using MIDI learn, and each effect can be positioned in the signal chain using a wiring system known as Signalflow. Repeat-X has been designed with live performance in mind, but can also be employed in your studio projects.
Find out more below - Repeat X is available now in PC/VST format and costs €39.90. A demo is available, too.
Find out more at the Z3 Audiolabs website.
Z3 Audiolabs Repeat-X information
Features
- Easily connect with your MIDI controller: Every FX parameter offers you a MIDI learn function - just right-click on the parameter you want to set on your MIDI controller and move the controller of your choice - done!
- Signalflow: Repeat-X provides an ultra-flexible wiring system - just drag the FX to the preferred position in the signal chain and choose between five different wirings - you have 3600 possibilities!
- Step sequencers and gates: For each FX you can enable very flexible step sequencers and gates - each with a separate speed control and always synchronized to your host program
- FX Sequencer: Draw your own FX sequences
Effects
- Filter: Provides 10 different high quality filter types
- Ringmod: 3 different waveforms to modulate the signal
- Crusher: Steplessly variable bitcrusher and sample rate reducer
- Pan: Modulatable panner
- Delay: Delay time from 1 sample up to 999 milliseconds - modulate feedback or delay time
- Repeat: Grainbuffer live repeater. Playable with keyboard, pitch it and speed it up or down, play reverse, set attack and decay
- Tapestop: One-shot tapestop with variable time and curve setting - you can set the tapestop pre- or post-FX
- Saturation: Master channel saturation