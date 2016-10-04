Your next Airbnb trip could be a golden slumber party at Abbey Road Studios with Mark Ronson

You could be singing in the dead of night...

Your list of must-have amenities when you're booking an Airbnb might include wireless internet and a walk-in shower, but you'll struggle to find many places that offer you a piano played by The Beatles.

That's exactly what you'll get at Abbey Road Studios, though. For one night only (15 October), the legendary recording facility is being offered as a place of residence for four guests, and their host will be none other than producer Mark Ronson.

Your bedroom will be installed in Studio 3, but you'll be able to nose about the entire studio complex and use the gear contained within it. "Let's set up some amps, an old Challen piano and make some memories," says Ronson.

If you want to be in with a chance of spending the night at Abbey Road, check out the listing on AirBnB and enter the competition to win it. Just make sure you leave the place as you found it, y'hear?

If you don't win, don't forget that you can now take a virtual tour of Abbey Road courtesy of Google, too,