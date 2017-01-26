You can now back the Mine modular controller platform on Kickstarter

Specialwaves is now seeking funding for Mine, the modular controller platform that we briefed you on in 2016, via a Kickstarter campaign.

As we reported, you start with a base, and then slot appropriate modules into it to create a controller that meets your requirements. As things stand, you can choose from pad, 2-button, pot, encoder and fader modules.

Each module can be positioned horizontally or vertically on either the Mine or MineS control surface. The former comprises an 8x8 matrix that enables you to insert up to 64 modules, while the latter is an 8x4 matrix that can host up to 32 modules. Power can be drawn over USB or a mains power supply.

You can configure the Mines in a dedicated software app, and you can connect multiple devices to create a larger control surface.

As things stand, a EURO 250 pledge would get you a basic Mine S in November 2017 if the project is funded, with prices rising if you want more modules or the standard Mine.

Find out more on the Specialwaves Mine Kickstarter page.