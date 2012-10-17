Yamaha unveils MX49 and MX61 synths

Image 1 of 15 The MX49: use it as a synth, audio interface and controller. Yamaha MX49

Yamaha has announced two new portable synths - the MX49 and MX61 - that are designed both for performance and to integrate with your computer setup



Differentiated only by keyboard size, each of these 61-part multitimbral keyboards contains over 1000 of Yamaha's flagship MOTIF sounds, effects and an 'easy' split/layer/performance mode that enables you to quickly come up with custom tones.

What's more, the MXs are designed to integrate tightly with your DAW: audio can be piped directly over USB, and you can switch to a DAW Remote mode that enables you to use the hands-on controls to adjust parameters in your software.

You can also use the Ms as an audio interface, though disappointingly, the only input comes in the form of an aux mini-jack. Another thing that's lacking at present is the option to use the MX's synth as a VST instrument (complete with software editor) though we're told that this is on the way.

The MX49 and 61 both ship with a copy of Cubase AI, plus Steinberg's Prologue synth and Yamaha's own YC-3B virtual organ. As such, anyone who buys one is getting a full music production starter kit.

Perhaps the most striking thing about these keyboards, though is their price: the MX49 has a target price of £499 and the MX61 should be available for £649. Both models will be shipping in December.

Yamaha MX49 and MX61 specs