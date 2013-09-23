Yamaha announces MOXF6 and MOXF8 synths

Yamaha has expanded its MOX range of synths by releasing the MOXF6 and MOXF8. Based on technology found in the company's MOTIF XF, these keyboards are functionally identical but sport 61 and 88 notes respectively.

The MOXFs are based on the AWM2 Tone Generator and feature two sizeable grand piano waveforms. They can also accommodate the Flash Memory Expansion board, which can be used either for original user voices or additional soundsets.

Computer users will appreciate the USB MIDI/audio connectivity and VST plugin editor.

You can find out more about the MOXF6 and MOXF8 on the Yamaha website. They're slated for release in December priced at £1017/€1229 and £1526/€1844 respectively.