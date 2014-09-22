More

Xfer Records releases Serum, the "dream" plugin synth

Promises to take the tedium out of programming sounds

Serum enables you to 'visualise' your tweaking.
Xfer Records says that Serum, its new cross-platform plugin synth, was created because a "dream synthesizer" of its ilk simply didn't previously exist. It promises "a truly high-quality sound," and a "visual and creative workflow-oriented interface to make creating and altering sounds fun instead of tedious"

This is a wavetable instrument, but one with a built-in editor that enables you to create your own own wavetables in a variety of ways. The "ultra clean" oscillators are said to be free of audible artefacts, and there's a drag 'n' drop modulation system.

Other options include realtime wavetable manipulation (there's a graph editor so that you can do this visually), a wide range of filter types, a comprehensive rack of effects and a Unison mode that enables you to stack a single oscillator to use up to 16 voices.

Serum is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats from the Xfer Records website. Head over there to find out more and download a demo. It's currently priced at $129.