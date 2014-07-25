Worthy's favourite music software
LennarDigital Sylenth1
“It’s my go-to for everything from amazing-sounding chords to fat bass or weird FX. It’s so vast in terms of capabilities: every time I use it, I learn new tricks and ways to manipulate sounds, whether I’m playing with the dual oscillators or with the built-in effects and the smooth filter. It never disappoints me.”
Rob Papen SubBoomBass
“The bass on this VST truly lives up to its name: it BOOMS. I use this whenever I have to add sub bass to a track. The tones it gives out are so warm, and they resonate perfectly in that 40Hz range that really shakes the subs in the club. The sub hits always complement the high-range bass sounds perfectly, too.”
Sugar Bytes Turnado
“You can really let a sound play out and get some weird, otherworldly sounds going on. I love this for adding dynamic elements to my music and letting sounds build up and tweak out.”
Native Instruments Razor
“The sounds it delivers are amazingly crisp and have so much depth to them - you can really shape them using the dual filters and reverb. It also has a great visual representation of the sounds you’re playing - it looks like it’s out of a sci-fi movie!”
Sugar Bytes Cyclop
“This is a bit of a bass monster and leans more towards the EDM crowd with its sounds, but I’ve been finding bits and pieces of bass and FX sounds that I’ve used as accents in my tracks. There are also some nice old-school drum ’n’ bass sounds in here, too, and lots of fun knobs and switches to mess around with when I want to geek out.”
Read Sugar Bytes Cyclop review
Worthy’s debut album, Disbehave, is out now on Anabatic Records