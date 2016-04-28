World music: be part of Moog's new global modular synth

Moog Music Inc. is teaming up with sound-art designer Yuri Suzuki for a new venture known as the The Global Synthesizer Project.

The synth is an interactive electronic musical instrument installation which will enable the user to synthesize sounds taken from all around the world. And this is where you come in.

For the project to work, the team behind it need your help in supplying sounds that will populate the synth modules, which will be created by Moog. The instrument will utilise an archive of field recordings from a diverse pool of different geographical locations, all provided by the public.

All you need to do is submit your field recordings to GlobalModular@moogmusic.com in either AIFF or WAV format.

The Global Synthesizer Project will debut at Moogfest 2016. For more information about this year's festival, visit the Moogfest website.