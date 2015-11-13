More

Wolfgang Palm's Phonem plugin promises next-gen vocal synthesis

Another digital voice enters the conversation

Said to be capable of "expressive vocal synthesis beyond anything heard before," Wolfgang Palm's Phonem is a new plugin for PC and Mac.

The software is designed to replicate all kinds of voices (from whispers to screams) and comes with a text to speech tool so that you can make it 'say' whatever you want. It's built around a filter that offers 12 individual resonators; as well as vocal sounds, these can be used for filter sweeps and effects, while the 'excitation source' simulates a human's glottis. You can also use wavetables and time-corrected samples to drive the filter.

Flexibility is the key here: each phoneme can be edited in detail, while the pitch and control tracks can make the voice sing to your specification. There's a modulation matrix, which enables you to modify the sound using LFOs, envelopes or two X/Y control pads, and plenty of presets are included to get you started.

A full spec list is below, and you can watch Wolfgang Palm talking you through Phonem in the video above.

Phonem will be available on 18 November in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats priced at €119. Find out more on the Wolfgang Palm website.

Wolfgang Palm Phonem specs

  • Create your own singing style
  • Create your own expressions
  • Large Phoneme inventory - 46 english/american plus 5 german plus 4 french phonemes
  • Versatile excitation generator/oscillator
  • Working with typical voice source or wavetable and time-corrected-samples (TCS)
  • Extreme time stretching, freezing and reversing
  • Pitch track - let your robots sing
  • Control track - let it cry and shout
  • Song mode - making it easy to compose your synthesized text
  • Wave page - create your own wavetables and modify time-corrected-samples
  • All internal parameters available to the user - give your voices a special dialect or individual character
  • Versatile matrix system - allowing 19 sources to control 40 parameters
  • Two X/Y control pads freely routable to 40 parameters
  • 6 Envelopes, for control of filter sweeps, waveform, noise and many modulations
  • 4 LFOs plus Vibrato, Flutter and Growl generators
  • Fully programmable resonator filter - allowing production of new sound effects
  • Delay/Reverb effect
  • Overdrive/Distortion effect
  • Directly accessible context help for each module
  • Freely configurable schematic keypad, with extremely expressive modulation options
  • Ribbon controller to bend the pitch to variable intervals
  • 5 Keyboard Modes including mono, legato and voice-per-channel
  • Import WTS and TCS files from WaveGenerator or WaveMapper 2