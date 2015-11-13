Wolfgang Palm's Phonem plugin promises next-gen vocal synthesis

Said to be capable of "expressive vocal synthesis beyond anything heard before," Wolfgang Palm's Phonem is a new plugin for PC and Mac.

The software is designed to replicate all kinds of voices (from whispers to screams) and comes with a text to speech tool so that you can make it 'say' whatever you want. It's built around a filter that offers 12 individual resonators; as well as vocal sounds, these can be used for filter sweeps and effects, while the 'excitation source' simulates a human's glottis. You can also use wavetables and time-corrected samples to drive the filter.

Flexibility is the key here: each phoneme can be edited in detail, while the pitch and control tracks can make the voice sing to your specification. There's a modulation matrix, which enables you to modify the sound using LFOs, envelopes or two X/Y control pads, and plenty of presets are included to get you started.

A full spec list is below, and you can watch Wolfgang Palm talking you through Phonem in the video above.

Phonem will be available on 18 November in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats priced at €119. Find out more on the Wolfgang Palm website.

Wolfgang Palm Phonem specs