Wolfgang Flür talks Kraftwerk, his youth and debut album

There was a lot of innovative and influential music coming out of Germany in the 60s and 70s. Kraftwerk, Tangerine Dream, Neu!, Can, Faust, Amon Düül, Conny Plank’s work in the studio…

“After the war, it was very important for the youth of Germany to make a break with the past. Musically, all that you could hear in Germany was schlager [cheesy pop music] and we used to hate it. We wanted to experiment, and we wanted to create something new.

“Technology represented the future for us, so we became very interested in turntables, radios and guitars. I remember seeing people ‘scratching’ with turntables many years before hip hop. When the synth came along, it was like… ‘Wow! This is what we’ve been waiting for’. Unfortunately, they were very expensive in Germany; about the same price as a brand new car.

“I think the first synth I ever touched was the Minimoog that belonged to Ralf and Florian. I was invited to the original Kling Klang studio because they wanted me to play drums for a performance on a TV show. They had this very childish, broken drum kit and I said, ‘This will not work with the music you are making. We need artificial drums to go with the synthesiser’.

“Not long after that, I found an old Farfisa rhythm machine, the Rhythm Unit 10. As well as the inbuilt rhythms like rumba and waltz, there were some switches on the side and I could listen to the sounds individually… boom-tshh-boom-tshh. The bass, snare, cymbal and bongos. When this was put through a big amplifier with some effects, it sounded so exciting.

“Florian and me worked out how we could make a device with brass sticks and metal plates that would allow us to connect the circuit and play these sounds like a real drum kit. We soldered some cables and I spent a week building a wooden case for this new machine.

“When we played the TV performance, the camera was taking a lot of notice of my drum machine because it looked so strange. Florian was playing the flute, which was nothing new, and the synthesisers looked like home organs, but my box with all the cables looked so futuristic.

“There was a click in our heads and we knew we had found the perfect sound for us. A week later… we made Autobahn.”