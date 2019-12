Wok has cooked up another free VST plugin. Pitchd, as it's known, is a delay plugin that also has a pitch shifter in its echo path, thus enabling you to pitch each echo up or down using the fine tune or semitone knob.

The delay time can be set to the nearest millisecond or synced to your host, and Pitchd will work as an insert or send effect. You can download it now in Windows 32-bit VST format from the Wok website.