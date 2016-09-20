Will iPad owners get hooked on VirSyn's Addictive Pro synth?

Five years on from the release of its original Addictive Synth, VirSyn is aiming to tempt iPad owners with a Pro version.

This is said to be based on a hybrid algorithm that blends wavetable spectrum, noise spectrum, virtual analogue, FM and ring modulation synthesis.

Up to 12 wavetable oscillators can be used per voice, and there's a spectral noise generator that's based on a hand-drawn filter structure. You'll also find effects and a 4-part polyrhythmic arpeggiator.

Addictive Pro is available now on the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £9/$12.

