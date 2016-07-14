Who needs to learn scales if you've got AutoTonic?

Keyboard players who've spent years learning their scales might want to look away now, as AutoTonic is a new piece of software that lets you map any scale to your white keys in realtime.

This standalone MIDI processing software uses the black keys as keyswitches, so you can load up custom scale scenes as you play. 50 scale templates are included, and you can also create and manage your own custom scales.

AutoTonic is billed as a 'sandwich processor' that sits between your input source (eg, MIDI keyboard) and DAW or MIDI sound generator. We're guessing it's the kind of software that you can only really get your head around if you use it; a 14-day demo will enable you to do precisely that.

AutoTonic is available now for PC and Mac priced at $179. Find out more on the AutoTonic website.