Waves releases Vitamin Sonic Enhancer plugin

Waves has released the Vitamin Sonic Enhancer, which it says "can make any track sound powerful and full of spark by mixing an enriched version with the original signal".

It's actually a multiband harmonic enhancer, and promises the kind of result that you'd usually get from a parallel chain of EQ, compression and saturation processors.

The control set enables you to smooth or accentuate punchiness and dynamics, set the crossover frequency points between the plugin's five bands, and control the mix of the direct signal with its enhanced version. When you're using Vitamin in Stereo mode, meanwhile, you also have access to a Width control.

Watch the video above for a Vitamin overview. The regular price for native plugin formats is $200, but it's currently on sale at $99 on the Waves website.

Waves Vitamin Sonic Enhancer features